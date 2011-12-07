Lindsay Lohan Bares All: Was She In Love With Heath Ledger?

It’s been an eventful week for Lindsay Lohan. (Well, when is it not?)Hot off the heels of the news that Lindsay’s Playboy spread would exclusively debut during her appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show on December 15, Radar has dropped a big, big bomb.

Apparently, the reputable folks at Star Magazine have obtained a copy of Lindsay’s secret diary, written at the time of Heath Ledger‘s death in 2008. As we know, Heath’s death is riddled with mysteries (Why was Mary-Kate Olsen there? What really happened?), and Lindsay was emotional as can be.

“Today Heath died,” Lindsay wrote on January 22, 2008. “I’m in love with him…. He was the love of my life. He taught me so much, and he was everything I’ve ever wanted and more.I want to hear him laugh and hold me. I crave his touch and care.” Most importantly, Star notes that Lindsay wrote in pink pen. My guess is it was a milky pen.

Well, it’s really hard to say whether or not this is true, but it’s certainly quite a story. If it is valid, then it’s official: Heath had the craziest dating history ever. Needless to say, Linds wasn’t thrilled. “When a person dies the world stops. I’m numb,” she wrote.