The Astrology of Lindsay Lohan Proves That Her Comeback Was Always Written in the Stars

Ever since her breakout role as the twins who conspire to bring their parents back together, Lindsay Lohan has been a household name. From The Parent Trap to Mean Girls, she has left an indelible mark on pop culture and her presence in Hollywood has helped shape the humor of an entire generation. She’s experienced remarkably high highs and some devastatingly low lows, which is why the astrology of Lindsay Lohan is nothing short of fascinating. In fact, it proves that she was always destined for a career revival and this is only the beginning of her comeback.

Astrology is more than a tool to discover who you’re compatible with and what your personality is like. Your natal chart—which is a snapshot of the sky at the moment of your birth—acts as a map of your entire life. It shines a light on the people who raised you, the struggles you’re up against and the person you’re learning how to become. Ultimately, astrology can show us not only where we’ve been, but where we’re headed next.

Ever since the release of Lindsay Lohan’s latest Netflix film Falling for Christmas, the world is loving the way it feels to have Lohan back and better than ever. Her presence comforting to those who feel nostalgic for the 2000’s—the era when everyone’s favorite millennial idol teen idol was dominating the headlines—and her acting chops prove she’s worked hard to get here. So, is there an astrological reason Lohan is making a comeback? You betcha.

The Astrology of Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan was born on July 2, 1986 at 4:40 a.m. in The Bronx, New York. This makes her a sensitive and heartfelt and Cancer sun, but her snappy sense of humor and ability to outsmart every adult in the room definitely comes from her Gemini rising. Even from a young age, Lindsay displayed an ability to keep up with actors who were much older than her and a level of intelligence that proved she was wise beyond her years.

Her birth chart captures the soul of a person who was born oozing courage and creative talent. With both her Mercury and Venus in flamboyant, creative and theatrical Leo, she is someone who thrives when she’s the center of attention and I have to wonder if she’s ever once experienced stage fright in her life. The confidence and power she exudes when she’s fully immersed in her artistic craft knows no bounds. However, her talents also set her apart from her peers, considering that her Venus also forms a trine with eccentric and unique Uranus, making her someone who stands out from the crowd.

There’s one thing all this extra attention always comes with—haters. Lindsay Lohan’s chart ruler—the planet that represents you the most—happens to be Mercury in Leo in the second house of money and luxury. It’s definitely no secret that Lohan has lived a lavish lifestyle and has no problem enjoying her wealth. More power to her! But because her Mercury forms an exact square with dark and controlling Pluto in her fifth house of self-expression, it’s clear that many people have felt threatened by her success throughout her life.

Luckily, her Cancer sun forms a harmonious trine with Pluto, proving that she’s learned how to let the haters motivate her rather than discourage her. It also makes sense why Lindsay had to take a break from the public eye before she felt ready to return to acting, as people born with Pluto in the fifth house have a way of creating their best work in private.

However, that wasn’t always the case, as you would have to have been living under a rock to not notice how hard of a time Lindsay was having during the late 2000’s. Her struggles with substance abuse, her DUI charges, her 14-day stint in prison and her time spent in rehabilitation centers were all well documented in the media. Paparazzi images of her partying with Paris Hilton and Brittney Spears were a mainstay in every tabloid.

When you consider the fact that Lindsay’s moon is in Taurus—a zodiac sign that relies heavily on having stability and comfort—you can only imagine how deep the toll this period of time must have taken on her. Her moon—ruler of the inner self—is also situated in her 11th house of social networks, which is why the media loves picking apart her life and gossiping about the details. After all, having the moon in your 11th house means the world will always be interested in the ins and outs of your life. Lindsay’s moon also squares off with her Venus in Leo, which indicates that Lindsay has struggled to find the love and understanding she’s always been searching for. And it’s when she was feeling most vulnerable that she was also searching for something—anything—to make her feel better.

What Lies in Lindsay’s Future?

However, Lindsay has come a long way from those struggles and 2022 is the year her comeback story got a lot more exciting. Not only did she marry husband Bader Shammas, but she also starred in her first Netflix movie Falling for Christmas. Between photos of her looking radiant at various press events and flashing her “100 watt smile” (anyone remember Life Size?), it’s clear that Lindsay Lohan is on the brink of an exciting new chapter in her career. Astrology is here to explain why the past couple years have been so positive for the Get a Clue actress.

Lindsay Lohan’s birth chart proves that her reputation was always fated to transform into something beautiful and unstoppable. Born with Jupiter in Pisces in the 10th house of public image and notoriety, she was always destined for celebrity stardom. At this point, does anyone *not* know who Lindsay Lohan is? Having placements in the 10th house is often an indicator of fame, which Lohan most certainly has.

The reason Lindsay is experiencing a resurgence? Jupiter returned to its position in Pisces in 2021, which is when Lohan signed a two-film deal with Netflix. It only makes sense that the first of those films would be released in 2022, when Jupiter re-entered Pisces. This is a powerful moment for Lindsay’s career and it explains why people are so happy to see her back on the silver screen. After all, Jupiter is the planet of growth, luck and positivity, and having “The Great Benefic” return to the most public area of her chart explains why people are so excited to see her again.

This is only the beginning of Lindsay’s upward climb. After all, her North Node of Destiny is in bold, independent and self-determining Aries, meaning that Lindsay’s whole lesson in life surrounds her efforts to live life on her own terms and do what *she* wants to do. And because Jupiter will leave Pisces and enter Aries during April 2023, it will encourage her to make major strides toward her own personal growth. The lyrics to her 2009 song “Rumors” captures her experience perfectly: “Why can’t you just let me / do the things I wanna do / I just wanna be me / I don’t understand why / Would you wanna bring me down / If I’m only having fun”.

With her North Node situated in her 11th house of hopes, ideals and leadership, Lindsay’s comeback story will serve as inspiration to those who are struggling for generations to come. All hail queen Lindsay!