Report: Lindsay Lohan to Star in Lady Gaga’s Next Music Video

Considering Lady Gaga is following in her slumber party buddy Lindsay Lohan‘s footsteps and taking up acting, it’s only reasonable to assume that LiLo is looking to make her mark on the music industry (hopefully some of you recall “Rumors” and “Confessions of a Broken Heart,” two of Lindsay’s previous contributions).

According to Page Six, Lohan is getting her big break, courtesy of none other than Lady Gaga. The report claims that Gaga and Lohan “caused a stir last month when they had their ‘sleepover’ at the Chateau [Marmont], and now it turns out that Lindsay will be starring in Gaga’s new video from her upcoming album ARTPOP.”

At this time, there are no further details — but this could actually be kind of amazing, if you think about it. Lohan may not exactly be the second coming of Meryl Streep, but if anyone can roll around in a fur and smoke cigarettes while vamping for a video camera, it’s Lindsay. And that’s evidenced by the photo above, which was actually taken by Gaga herself.

If this works out, we think this may actually solidify Lindsay’s comeback. She recently wrapped Liz & Dick, where she plays Elizabeth Taylor for Lifetime, and she’s currently hard at work on Bret Easton Ellis‘ The Canyons. Sometimes, being friends with the right people is all it takes.