Lindsay Lohan Adds Hosiery to Her 6126 Line

Things look like they might be turning up for Lindsay Lohan, whose 6126 line is already undergoing expansion. The collection, which launched this past October, will include five styles of hosiery all retailing for $18 a pair, according to WWD. The color palette will consist of black and nudes, available in both matte and shiny textures. The legwear will initially only be available at Intuition in Los Angeles, with wider distribution to come in the following months.

“Tights are another staple, just like leggings. For girls that don’t want to wear socks with their leggings, tights are a natural alternative. They are sexy and a classic staple,” Lindsay tells WWD.