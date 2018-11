Lindsay Lohan‘s design disasters have been heavily highlighted ever since the Ungaro show ended, and now her design career may end too. Rumors that Lohan would be teaming up with Pascal Mouawad to designing a line for Bebe have been denied by Pascal himself said in an e-mail that “This is not happening.”

It doesn’t really shock us that LiLo would go to lengths to say she was doing a collaboration without consent of the designer himself. At least you still have your leggings line, Linds.