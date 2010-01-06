Lindsay Lohan: 6126 Line Ripped Off By Best Friend? Plus the Best Leggings to Buy Now

Sadly, betrayal is nothing new to Lindsay Lohan, nor are questionable accusations. In 2009, Lindsay Lohan launched her own line of leggings entitled 6126, named after the birthday of her idol, Marilyn Monroe.

While the legwear has received mixed reviews and considerable notice due to its explicit ad campaign, the line’s recent progress seems to be overshadowed by the recent falling out between Lindsay Lohan, and her best friend, Patrick Aufdenkamp. Lindsay has accused her ex-bff of stealing her designs to benefit his own clothing line. In a statement made to PerezHilton.com, Aufdenkamp claims that these accusations are false and he is “way too creative of an individual to need to steal anything design related from that girl [Lindsay Lohan].”

While Lindsay may have questionable judgement on many things in life, leggings aren’t one of them. It comes as no surprise that the actress prefers leggings to jeans or khakis: they are comfortable, easy to put on, and go with everything. Having trouble finding the perfect leggings to fit your stems? Here are some of our suggestions.



1. Robert Rodriguez Suede Seamed Leggings, $327.40, at zappos.com



Who doesn’t love suede? Warm and soft, it’s hard not to. Robert Rodriguez brings us this unique take on leggings, vamping up the usual silhouette with unprecedented seams and an edgy front zipper.

2. C & C California Tie-Dye Leggings, $78, at dillards.com



A change from the everyday, tie-dye leggings add that extra pizazz to your look. While they aren’t always easy to pull off, it’s extra rewarding when you can.

3. Joe’s Legging Jean in Black, $88, at ronherman.com



A mix between the comforts of leggings and the more formal look of jeans. The side zipper also adds to the faux-denim look.

4. Rock & Republic “Valentina” Studded Leggings, $178, at nordstrom.com



Embrace your inner rockstar with these studded leggings. You can also use them to add a harder edge to what would normally be a more girly outfit.

5. Aqua Glossy Tuxedo Leggings, $48, at bloomingdales.com



A tuxedo pant-turned-legging, we must admit, is not something we have ever pined for, until now. Aqua gives the traditional legging a bit of edge by incorporating leather into the timeless tuxedo style. Feel free to wear these to your next black tie event.



6. Romeo and Juliet Couture Leggings, $38, at bluefly.com



Grunge meets high fashion with this pair, but you just might have to wait for the freezing temperatures to ease up before whipping this pair out of the closet.



