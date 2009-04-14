Lindsay is Looking for Her Next Victim

In a funnyordie video released today, Lindsay Lohan creates a mock eHarmony profile that spoofs the popular online dating website. In addition to letting us know she’s “looking for love”, she pokes fun at her favorite pastimes, which include crashing cars, getting DUI’s, accosting security guards, and wearing ankle monitor bracelets (to name a few). Hey, at least the self tanning/leggings mogul is able to find the humor in the dire situation that has become her life.

<a href=" https://www.funnyordie.com/videos/0d646e2edb/lindsay-lohan-s-eharmony-profile” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Here is a link to the funnyordie video