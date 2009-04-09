Lindsay Double Fists, Wears Alex Wang

The actress and victim of too-long hair extensions was seen leaving her LA home last night holding not one, but two cokes in each of her hands. Lindsay puts on a brave face, as she has made it very public that she’s nursing her recent breakup with DJ Samantha Ronson. She’s wearing leggings (duh), with some sort of fringe vest, and the Alexander Wang denim leather motorcycle jacket. She looks pretty good, considering my post-breakup attire consists of forest green kickline sweatpants from Kennedy High School that have been washed so many times they are practically transparent with a stained hanes t-shirt.