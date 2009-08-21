Lindsay Comes Back to New York

Lindsay Lohan sightings have been somewhat stale: that may be because her life is a cycle of three events. She shops, gets in and out of parking lots and cars, and goes to Sam Ronson‘s home…bla bla bla. The above picture from yesterday continues to prove our theory true, as she was (surprise, surprise) caught leaving downtown vintage boutique Ina and heading back to her hotel.

We’d just like to bring a little something to your attention. StyleCaster went to the I Heart Ronson Summer BBQ Bash last night to support Charlotte Ronson’s line for JC Penny (which by the way, has recently experienced five robberies. Five. This recession may or may not be taking a serious toll on America). Among the notable guests present (aside from us and Matt Kays, of course) were Mischa Barton, with her stigma intact; Sophia Bush, One-Tree-Hilling; Alexa Chung; Kemp Muhl, practically naked; Hillary Duff; Mama Ronson; and Sam and Mark, spinning up a storm (You’re such babes, tweet me!).

Stay tuned for our coverage of the party.

Guests not present: Lindsay Lohan. Drama. Linds and Sam, last we heard, you were on like Donkey Kong. So where were you? Obviously not standing at the DJ booth with Sam and Mark.

We speculate her absence may have something to do with the brawls Lindsay and Charlotte had a few months back in LA during the Sam-Linds break up part one. We were at least hoping there would be some sort drama at the doors at Pier 61; Lindsay trying to get in, no one letting her in, Lindsay yelling “do you know who I am?”…no one letting her in. I guess after break up round 63, being rejected from your girlfriend’s family functions gets tiring. So what were you doing instead Lindsay? Stealing, I mean, creating a new line of self-tanner? More black leggings? Sending angry tweets? Shopping? Tell us. We have to know.