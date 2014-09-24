22 Reasons Linda Tol is our Favorite Street Style Star

Even if you don’t analyze street style photos with a fine-tooth comb, odds are you’ve seen Linda Tol—though you might not know her by name. Characterized by a signature platinum bowl haircut and cool, slightly androgynous style, the Amsterdam-based blogger has, over the years, become a bonafide street style star.

Before launching her blog (or “personal platform” as she calls it) LindaTol.com, she got her start in the industry working fashion PR, before becoming a buyer and stylist. Since then, she’s a mainstay throughout Fashion Week in various cities–and on street style blogs.

Tol is one of our favorite girls to watch, thanks to her refreshing take on personal style—she’s managed to pin down a look that works for her, and rarely strays. And while she certainly incorporates trends into her outfits, she never looks like a slave to fashion in the way some other bloggers and street style bait do, and—as a result—she always stands out in a crowd.

MORE: The Best Street Style From Fashion Month

Here, we gathered 22 photos that illustrate why Linda Tol is one of our favorite street style stars to watch during Fashion Month, and beyond.