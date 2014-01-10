Mary-Kate and Ashley Cast 65-Year-Old Linda Rodin in The Row Campaign

This is a fashion coup if we ever saw one: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen cast 65-year-old beauty magnate Linda Rodin in the Pre-Fall 2014 campaign for The Row. The former model, who was once also a fashion editor for Harper’s Bazaar, is now most known for running the company that puts out cult favorite beauty oil Olio Lusso. Here she is in The Row shots:
‘They called me to come in for a go-see and I thought, “Oh my God! A go-see!,'” Rodin told Elle.com of her audition process. “I tried on about six outfits. They called me back and said, “We’d love you to do it.’ [The sisters] really know exactly what they want. They had beautiful mood boards that had older women on them, and I saw exactly what they were thinking.”
MORE: The Row Spring 2014 Collection
MORE: The Olsens Claim They Wore Marc Jacobs on ‘Full House’
Photos Courtesy of The Row