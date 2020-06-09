Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Net Worth Definitely Makes It Easy to Not Throw Away His Shot

Is there anything Lin-Manuel Miranda couldn’t do? The 40-year-old Puerto Rican multi-hyphenate brings in accolades like they’re hobbies—he’s won a Pulitzer Prize, three Tony Awards, three Grammys, an Emmy, and more. It’s no wonder Lin-Manuel Miranda’s net worth is so high. It makes him a rare outlier in the theater field, but his income makes sense. Who else can compose, sing, rap, act, produce, and playwright in one lifetime? Take my money, please and thanks.

While Miranda has definitely become a solid pop culture figure in recent years for his work on Hamilton, fewer know him for his efforts on musicals like In the Heights. And even fewer know what his life was like before he became a theater savant. A new Hulu documentary about Miranda is coming out soon to reveal his story in full. Titled We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, the film has since been postponed in solidarity with those protesting the murder of George Floyd in May. But we’re bound to find out more about Miranda’s rise to fame from his humble Heights, soon.

In the meantime, read on for everything we know about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s net worth so far.

How much did Lin-Manuel Miranda make from ‘Hamilton’?

As one of Broadway’s highest-grossing musicals of all time, you already know ‘Hamilton’s bringing in plenty of dough for its creator. Manuel reportedly earned around 7% of gross box office sales, which is estimated to be around $105,000 for each week the musical’s on Broadway. According to International Business Times, that translates to about $5.5 million for the whole run. Even beyond the stage, “Hamilton” was worth $75 million in a Disney+ movie-rights acquisition.

How else does Lin-Manuel Miranda make money?

Lin-Manuel Miranda works behind-the-scenes on some of Hollywood’s sweetest films and movie musicals. That includes a cameo in the 2018 Disney film Marry Poppins Returns, along with music contributions to projects like Moana and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Miranda has also earned an income from awards like the MacArthur “Genius” Grant, which he won in 2015. The grant totals $625,000 award to be paid out over five years.

How does Lin-Manuel Miranda spend his money?

Miranda’s charitable efforts always strike close to home. In 2019, he was the force behind restoring a local New York City bookshop from eviction. The Drama Book Shop, which serves as a bastion of literature for the theater community—that is, “scripts, librettos, monologues,” and more—was purchased by Miranda and some of his Hamilton co-stars.

In 2020, Miranda also spearheaded a COVID-19 relief effort of $1 million to support artists impacted on his ancestral island of Puerto Rico.

What is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s net worth in 2020?

According to Forbes, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s net worth is $45.5 million as of June 2020.