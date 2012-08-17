Want: Limited-Edition Regal Headpiece From House Of Harlow 1960

Confession: We’re utterly and completely crazed when it comes to accessories, especially for fall. Nothing updates a daily T-shirt-and-jeans uniform like a statement necklace or bold bangle. That’s why when we discovered House of Harlow 1960’s latest headpiece, we knew we had to have it.

Considering necklaces have a tendency to get tangled in scarves (or can become a nuisance taking sweaters on and off), a headpiece is a pretty genius solution to any accessorizing dilemmas. We’re super into the neo-boho, quasi-art deco vibe to it, and can envision wearing it with a little black dress or even a tank and jeans.

However you decide to wear it, best to act fast, this guy is limited-edition, so supplies won’t last.

House of Harlow 1960 Regal Headpiece, $245, at Shopbop