Get ‘Em Before They’re Gone: 8 Limited-Edition Olympic Collections

Designers like to pull out all the stops when it comes to the 2012 Olympics. From capsule collections to collaborations, every designer wants a piece of the Olympics pie.

The thing about these collections is that you’ll see them everywhere and pine for them only to realize they’re limited edition, which somehow makes your obsession worse. Well, we’re about to make you drool even more with these 8 limited edition collections we definitely think you need to get your hands on. We’ve got a collection you’ll only be able to find in London and a survival kit that will get you through the Olympics (whether you’re actually going or not), as well as probably any other sporting event.

Take look at these limited edition 2012 Olympic collections from some of our favorite brands (like Opening Ceremony, Miu Miu and Molton Brown) in the gallery above and let us know which ones you’re obsessing over by leaving a comment down below!