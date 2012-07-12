Get ‘Em Before They’re Gone: 8 Limited-Edition Olympic Collections

Designers like to pull out all the stops when it comes to the 2012 Olympics. From capsule collections to collaborations, every designer wants a piece of the Olympics pie.
The thing about these collections is that you’ll see them everywhere and pine for them only to realize they’re limited edition, which somehow makes your obsession worse. Well, we’re about to make you drool even more with these 8 limited edition collections we definitely think you need to get your hands on. We’ve got a collection you’ll only be able to find in London and a survival kit that will get you through the Olympics (whether you’re actually going or not), as well as probably any other sporting event.
Take look at these limited edition 2012 Olympic collections from some of our favorite brands (like Opening Ceremony, Miu Miu and Molton Brown) in the gallery above and let us know which ones you’re obsessing over by leaving a comment down below!
Opening Ceremony teamed up with premium London eyewear brand Prism for an awesome collection of sunglasses. The sunglasses are in Olympic colors and come in a special rubber wrapped case.
The Olympics are going to be crazy and for those of you living or traveling to London, we sincerely hope you're prepared. But if not, then head to Selfridges where Oliver Spencer and Seil Marschall teamed up to ensure that you don't pull out your hair during the games, coming up with the perfect kit to get you through the madness.
Miu Miu unveiled an accessories collection perfect for fashionistas who like a touch of metal (especially if you're fond of gold, silver and bronze). The collection will be available in select London stores, so sorry ladies, if you're not in London then you're going to miss this one.
Dropped just in time for the Olympics, Y-3 brings us the Faster, Higher, Stronger collection. A variety of sneakers and accessories make up the collection in olive green, black, white and grey tones.
The limited edition collections don't stop with fashion, 'cause even Molton Brown has a little something for you too. Check out this limited edition body wash collection, called Global Heroes, in travel sizes that will leave you smelling like an Olympian.
Carl Lewis, Charles Barkley and Perry Shakes-Drayton unveiled Nike's designs for the summer. Combining technology and fashion, the brand created a wardrobe perfect for any sport.
Designers Byron and Dexter Peart of WANT Les Essentiels de la Vie created a collection of totes for the London 2012 Olympics. The O'Hare is made of organic cotton and Italian calf, comes in six colors and comes with a commemorative hangtag.
Jewelry designer Venessa Arizaga teamed up with Opening Ceremony for an exclusive Olympic collection. Arizaga incorporated laurel, gold coins, stars and medals into the collection with Olympic colors.
