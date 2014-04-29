Everything You Need to Know About the Lime Shortage (Yes, It’s Actually a Thing)

It made the front page of the Wall Street Journal, so it must be serious. Yes, we are talking about the global lime shortage, which has arrived just in time for Cinco de Mayo, which might as well be considered a de facto lime holiday. Worried you have to say good-bye to margaritas, key lime pies, basically anything and everything that tastes amazing with lime drizzled on it (and what doesn’t)? Here are the basics on what the global shortage means for you.

Why There Is a Shortage: A complex mix of bad weather and involvement by the Mexican drug cartels means that the wholesale price of a case of limes has soared to about $100 from around $15. Limes, which had been a pretty cheap item on grocery store shelves, have suddenly become a luxury item.

What This Mean’s To You: Consumers are going to notice the impact of the lime price increase—from 29 cents per lime a year ago to $1 per lime today, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data—in restaurants, bars, and bakeries around the country. Many bars are even asking customers if they want a lime to garnish their drink, rather than adding it automatically, or subbing a lime for a lemon (the horror). The long term impact is that while currently 95 percent of limes in the U.S. come from Mexico, many in the U.S. are now looking for lime sources outside of Mexico including Columbia, Venezuela, and Peru, so this short term surge in price could change the lime market for quite some time.

When Will It End: Experts predict the shortage could last all summer, with some expect that prices won’t settle down until four or five months from now, right at the end of peak lime season.

