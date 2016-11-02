Lily-Rose Depp May Seem Like a Badass, but She’s Not a Rebel

Lily-Rose Depp had a bit of a bohemian upbringing. Though many parents enforce strict bedtimes and curfews, she got to do as she wanted as a child. As such, she never felt the need to act out the way lots of teenagers did. “My parents weren’t very strict,” Lily-Rose told Vogue of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. “They’ve always trusted me to be independent and make my own decisions. There wasn’t really anything to rebel against.”

Instead of rebelling, the young model gave a lot of credence to her parents’ opinions, she added. For example, her famous parents did give her a few tips, which she has taken to heart—namely, stay off social media when it comes to your real personal life. As such, “I’ve really stopped using it in a personal way,” she told Vogue of Instagram. “I never like revealing too much about myself. Once you start giving people that look into your life, then they just want more and more.”

During her parents’ contentious divorce, Lily-Rose bent her own rules to defend her father on IG. “My dad is the sweetest most loving person I know, he’s been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same ❤️,” she wrote.

Not a rebel, kind-hearted, conscientious: Sounds like a great combination for a rising star.