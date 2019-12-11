Lily-Rose Depp’s All-Black Chanel Ensemble Suddenly Has Me Believing in Holiday Miracles

Scroll To See More Images

It’s nowhere close to snowing in Los Angeles right now, but I’m holding out hope for some sort of The Ultimate Christmas Present situation—which, in case you’ve forgotten, is a cult classic Disney Channel film from the year 2000 where a teen girl finds a weather machine and makes it snow in LA. Disney movies aside, Lily-Rose Depp’s Chanel ‘In the Snow’ outfit has me believing in the possibility of holiday miracles. Not only is the star dating Timothée Chalamet (Perhaps the real holiday miracle would be for either of them to date me instead. Throuple, anyone?!), but Depp also knows how to dress perfectly for a holiday soirée. Her Chanel No5 ‘In the Snow’ launch event ensemble is the ideal example of this—and perhaps a powerful-enough ensemble to bring some flurries to Los Angeles. (Hey, a girl can dream.)

Decked out in an all-black Chanel ensemble, Lily-Rose Depp looked as she as she ever has in front of the cameras. Occasionally, I tire of seeing all-black outfits, as they can seem monotonous and uncreative. In the case of Lily-Rose Depp’s Chanel look, however, I have to change my tune. Not only is the entire ensemble sleek and sophisticated, but it brings an air of holiday cheer to my little Los Angeles apartment. I might have to copy this outfit immediately and hope that a winter chill comes to the Sunshine State.

Seriously, though, if you’ve been searching for the perfect holiday ensemble with which to grace every party this season, look no further. Truly, you can never really go wrong with Chanel anything, but this Chanel look worn by Lily-Rose Depp is an ideal holiday outfit situation. Sleek, a little bit of shine and all the class in the world, this look is ready to make all your holiday miracles come true.