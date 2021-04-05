Lily-Rose Depp Just Revealed if She’ll Ever Work With Her Dad Johnny Again After His Lawsuit

As Lily-Rose Depp‘s dad Johnny Depp continues his legal action against his ex-wife Amber Heard, his daughter is being questioned about whether she has any plans to work with him again following his lawsuits. According to Entertainment Tonight, acting in a film with her father isn’t a “top priority” for Lily-Rose right now.

The 21-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis, spoke to ET on Monday, April 5, about her upcoming film Voyagers, out April 9. In the interview, she got candid about what it was like growing up famous before addressing if any of her future acting plans will include her father. “[Fame is] a silly side effect of what we both really love doing,” she told ET, referring to herself and her Voyagers co-star, Tye Sheridan. “I think I can speak for both of us when I say that we just really, really love our jobs. We’re both really passionate about it and feel really grateful and privileged that we’re able to… wake up and do things that we love to do.”

When asked about the possibility of working with her father again, however, Lily-Rose admitted that it isn’t something she’s considering “first and foremost,” though she isn’t ruling it out completely.

The actress got her start in the industry in 2016 when acting alongside her father in their film, Yoga Hosers. For now, though, Lily-Rose explained that what’s most “interesting” to her are things like “the particular character that I may or may not be playing and then the story that it’s telling and everything,” she told ET. “I think when the cast then starts to fill that story out and everything, those are other things to consider. But yeah, I mean, I love to work with great actors.”

As it stands, an onscreen reunion between Lily-Rose and her father might have to wait anyway, as Johnny Depp is still in the midst of legal action against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. In 2019, the Fantastic Beasts star sued Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, where she detailed her experience of leaving an abusive relationship. His case is scheduled to go to trial in 2022. Depp also sued the publishers of British newspaper The Sun in a related libel suit, after the paper published an article identifying him as a “wife-beater.” However, the court ruled that Depp lost this case in November 2020.