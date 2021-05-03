Lily James Finally Addressed Those Photos of Her Kissing Married Actor Dominic West

We’re finally hearing Lily James’ response to Dominic West‘s cheating scandal. The actress addressed her alleged affair with the married actor during an interview with The Guardian on Sunday, May 2, admitting there’s “a lot to say” about the ordeal—but for now, it appears she’s sparing us the details.

“Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that,” the Rebecca star, 32, said, referring to the “media storm” that followed her rumored affair with West, 51. “There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”

Romance rumors were first sparked between James and The Affair alum in October 2020 when the pair were photographed kissing in Italy. The duo were later spotted looking cozy as they toured the ancient city of Rome, where they were reportedly set to film their upcoming BBC mini-series, The Pursuit of Love. West and James even flew back home together a day after their romantic photos surfaced. But according to a source who spoke to E! News at the time, the Cinderella actress was “mortified” after their romance outing in Rome as she finally learned that West was still married to Catherine FitzGerald, 49, his wife of 10 years.

Meanwhile, sources close to West’s wife suggested that she was “devastated” by the rumored affair. “Catherine has seen the pictures and she’s devastated,” a source told The Daily Mail at the time. “I came over to speak with her as soon as I knew about them. Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue.”

A separate source told Us Weekly that West may have led James to believe he was in an open marriage. “Dominic didn’t seem to be trying to hide the fact that he was attracted to her,” the insider said. “The way Dominic was carrying on with Lily people assumed that he was allowed to stray from his marriage.”

Upon his return to the U.K., however, the English actor and his wife put on a united front. The couple—who share kids Senan, Dora, and Francis—posed for photos outside of their residence in Cotswold, England after sharing a note with reporters: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” it read.