Dominic West Saw Lily James the Day Before He Denied Cheating on His Wife

New photos show Lily James and Dominic West reuniting in London following their cozy excursion in Rome. The photos, which were obtained by the Daily Mail on October 19, were taken just one day before The Affair star, 50, and his wife, Catherine Fitzgerald, 49, publicly addressed speculations that their marriage was over following the outing.

In the recently surfaced flicks, the James, 31, can be seen whispering into West’s ear and wrapping her arm around him at an airport in Rome. According to the paper, the pair were later seen checking in and walking through the terminal together, before boarding the same British Airways flight back to the United Kingdom. Onlookers reportedly claimed that West and James were cuddly during their flight. “Within minutes of the plane leaving, they began kissing and cuddling after both removed their masks,” one source told The Sun.

These photos come as James reportedly canceled talk show appearances, including her Monday, October 19 guest spot on the Today show to promote her new Netflix film, Thriller, alongside co-star Armie Hammer. The Daily Mail reports that the Mamma Mia! star also canceled an appearance on The Graham Norton Show originally set for Friday, October 23.

West and James were first spotted kissing in Rome on October 11, just over a week before news of these recent cancelations and photographs emerged. At the time, the pair—who are currently set to co-star in the BBC series The Pursuit of Love—looked cozy as they toured the city’s landmarks, including the Spanish Steps and the Piazza di Pietra, before kissing at a nearby restaurant. A Daily Mail report also claimed that West and James had stayed at the Hotel de La Ville for two nights together.

When news of their kiss first broke, a source told the newspaper that West’s wife was “devastated” by the photos. “Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone,” the source explained. “She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue.”

The English actor has been married to Fitzgerald, a landscape designer, since 2010. The couple share four children: Martha, 22, Dora, 14, Senan, 12, and Francis, 11. And while sources claim Fitzgerald was initially “shocked,” the couple went on to publicly address rumors of their separation the following day. “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” the pair wrote on a piece of paper shared with reporters outside their home on October 13. After sharing the note, West and Fitzgerald posed for photographs and kissed.