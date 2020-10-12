Lily James Was Spotted Kissing Married Actor Dominic West & His Wife Is ‘Shocked’

Actor Lily James and Dominic West’s kiss has left his wife shocked, according to a source with the Daily Mail. The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star, 31, and The Affair alum, 50, were first spotted together in Rome on Sunday, October 11, where photos obtained by the Mail show the pair embracing on an electric scooter ride. Soon after, West and James were photographed kissing at a restaurant.

In the photos published by the Daily Mail, it also appears West did not have his wedding ring on. Meanwhile, James, who was last linked with actor Chris Evans, 39, in July, didn’t show any signs of missing the Avengers: Endgame star. West and James, who star together in the forthcoming BBC One miniseries The Pursuit of Love, were also spotted touring around the city’s Spanish Steps and Piazza di Pietra before their kiss. According to the newspaper, they spent two nights at the nearby five-star Hotel de la Ville. While it’s possible the kiss was for their latest series, it’s unclear if the actors were filming at the time. Naturally, fans are wondering what West’s wife thinks of all this.

The English actor has been married to Irish landscape designer and aristocrat Catherine Fitzgerald, 49, since 2010. The couple share four children: Martha, 22, Dora, 14, Senan, 12, and Francis, 11. West and Fitzgerald have not publically announced whether they are separated. Soon after photos of West’s kiss with James emerged, a source told the newspaper that his wife is reportedly “shocked, heartbroken, and devastated” by what she saw.

According to the source, Fitzgerald was blindsided by the photos. “Catherine has seen the pictures and she’s devastated,” says the source, who is reportedly a female friend of Fitgerald’s. “I came over to speak with her as soon as I knew about them.”

“Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on,” the source said. “They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue.”

She adds, “She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over. That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words.” A neighbor also told the outlet that Fitzgerald is “heartbroken” over the photos. “To say she’s in shock would be an understatement,” they explained. “She’s heartbroken and has got nothing to publicly say. She needs to be left alone and have some time to herself.”

For everyone’s sake, let’s just hope James and West’s kiss was only for television!