Lily James ‘Assumed’ Dominic West Was ‘Allowed to Stray’ From His Marriage Before Cheating Scandal

On screen and off screen romance. Lily James and Dominic West flirted on the Pursuit of Love set. A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 22, that the Cinderella star and the Affair alum “were always very flirtatious” when filming their upcoming miniseries, The Pursuit of Love.

“Dominic and Lily had spent a lot of time together on set working together,” the source said. “Dominic didn’t seem to be trying to hide the fact that he was attracted to her. The way Dominic was carrying on with Lily people assumed that he was allowed to stray from his marriage.”

The report comes after James and West were photographed kissing in Rome on October 11. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, James and West were seen touring Rome on motorbikes and visiting landmarks, such as the Spanish Steps and the Piaza di Pietra. A source also told The Daily Mail at the time that James and West had spent two nights together at the Hotel de La Ville.

West is married to designer Catherine Fitzgerald, whom he shares three children with: Senan, Dora and Francis. After photos of James and West’s PDA in Rome, a source told The Daily Mail that West’s wife was “devastated” by the rumored affair.”Catherine has seen the pictures and she’s devastated,” the source said. “I came over to speak with her as soon as I knew about them. Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue.”

The insider continued, “She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over. That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words. To say she’s in shock would be an understatement. She’s heartbroken and has got nothing to publicly say. She needs to be left alone and have some time to herself.”

However, a day after the photos made the news, Fitzgerald and West denied that their relationship was in jeopardy. The two posed for photos kissing outside their home in the United Kingdom and gave reports a statement that read: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.”