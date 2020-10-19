Lily James Just Cancelled 2 Talk Show Interviews After Rumors She Cheated With Dominic West

Going dark. Lily James cancelled her talk show interviews amid Dominic West cheating rumors. The cancellations come a week after James was photographed kissing West, who’s married to designer Catherine Fitzgerald, in Rome.

Page Six reported on Sunday, October 18, that James cancelled her interview on the third hour of the TODAY show on Monday, October 19. The Cinderella star was set to appear on the morning show with her Rebecca costar, Armie Hammer, to promote their movie, which debuts on Netflix on October 21. The Daily Mail also reported on Monday that James had also cancelled an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Kristin Scott Thomas replaced the actress, who was set to appear on the program on Monday. James is also scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

The series of cancellations come after James and West were seen kissing and touring Rome’s landmarks, such as the Spanish Steps and the Piaza di Pietra, together on Sunday, October 11. The two, who are set to costar in the BBC series The Pursuit of Love, also spent two nights at the Hotel de La Ville, according to The Daily Mail. A source told the newspaper at the time that West’s wife was “devastated” by the photos. “Catherine has seen the pictures and she’s devastated,” the source said. “I came over to speak with her as soon as I knew about them.” The source continued, “Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue.”

The insider continued, “She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over. That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words. To say she’s in shock would be an understatement. She’s heartbroken and has got nothing to publicly say. She needs to be left alone and have some time to herself.”

However, a day after the news broke, Fitzgerlad and West denied that their relationship was in jeopardy. The two posed for photos kissing outside their home in the United Kingdom and gave reports a statement that read: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.”