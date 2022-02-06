Lily James Wore 50 Pairs of Fake Breasts as Pamela Anderson—Inside Her Transformation For ‘Pam & Tommy’

Since her transformation as Pamela Anderson, fans have had questions about Lily James’ boobs in Pam & Tommy and if they were real or prosthetics.

Pam & Tommy, which premiered in February 2022, stars ames as Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee during their scandal-filled marriage from 1995 to 1998. The miniseries also follows the leak of Anderson and Lee’s infamous unauthorized sex tape, which was recorded privately during their honeymoon in 2015 and stolen and released without their consent. In 1997, pornography director Milton Owen Ingley (also known as Michael Morrion) obtained a copy of Anderson and Lee’s sex tape from their home and sold copies from the website http://www.pamlee.com. After the leak, Anderson and Lee sued ingley and obtained a court injunction ordering him to stop the sales of the video. The couple also sued the video distribution company, Internet Entertainment Group. After a war in court, Anderson and Lee entered into a confidential settlement agreement with Internet Entertainment Group.

In an interview with Porter magazine in 2022, James revealed that she tried to contact Anderson, who has no involvement with Pam & Tommy, about the show but didn’t hear a response. “I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different,” she said. “My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.” She continued, “I’ve never worked so hard. I read the books [Anderson] has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews.” She also told the site about her four-hour transformation as Anderson. “Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it,” she said. “I’ve never done anything where I look very different from myself before. … There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from disappearing.”

While Anderson isn’t involved in Pam & Tommy, producer Robert Siegel told Variety that the show is a tribute to the model and what she experienced. “The show loves Pam,” he said. “So I hope Pam loves the show. She’s certainly the hero of the show. At every step of the way, we’ve tried to do right by her. From the writing to working very closely with Lily, who kind of grew into our custodian of the character.” James added, “It just made me want to work even harder to try and portray her not only authentically, but to do her the justice she deserves. It’s interesting to me that we are relooking at a lot of those stories from the ’90s through this more modern perspective. It’s the only way we can grow and learn and move forward.”

Though there have been mixed reviews for Pam & Tommy, there’s also been a lot of praise for the show’s hair and makeup department and James’ transformation into Anderson. Read on for how real Lily James’ boobs were in Pam & Tommy and what her four-hour transformation into Anderson each day looked like.

Were Lily James’ boobs real in Pam & Tommy?

Were Lily James’ boob real in Pam & Tommy? The answer is no. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2022, James confirmed that she wore prosthetic breasts as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy. “The breast piece was amazing,” she said. “You would never, never know it wasn’t me. It was shocking.” Because the prosthetic breast plate took so much time to put on, James filmed with her natural breasts for some scenes as Anderson. “In the end, because it took so long to put on, I didn’t wear it as much as I wanted to,” she said. “We sort of cheated with my own boobs and figured out outfits and stuff to camouflage or hide and faked the illusion they’re bigger.” James also told Entertainment Weekly that she wasn’t a fan of the breast plate because of how warm it would make her. “It would be boiling hot — I got really sweaty and my boobs were coming off,” she said. “I’m English, it’s too hot!”

In an interview with Refinery29, Pam & Tommy‘s makeup designer Jason Collins revealed that James’ prosthetic breast plate was made of silicone, a material often used for photography and film because of how it absorbs light and moves. “The trade-off is the weight. It was about three and a half pounds, which isn’t bad if you think about it in the long run, but wearing it all day, it does become like a second skin,” he said. For scenes where Anderson is topless, the breast plate was blended off around “natural angles,” like James’ clavicle, before it’s matched with her natural skin tone and airbrushed with a tanning solution. Collins also told The Sun that James wore at least 50 breast plates throughout filming Pam & Tommy because of how fast they needed to be replaced. “They’re made out of gel-filled silicone appliances, which move like real skin and absorb light similarly. We used a new pair every day for filming which meant having 50 made,” he said. “We went through 65 to 70 foreheads throughout shooting.”

James also confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that it would take her four hours in hair and makeup for her transformation into Anderson. “I was in the makeup chair at 3:30 a.m., and there would be this four-hour process to get me into the Pamela look,” she said. “Eyes, wig, teeth, there was just a whole process.” “We explored tons of different prosthetics like nose, chin, eyebrows, forehead, but in the end, we stripped it back as much as possible,” she added. “We didn’t want there to be too much of a barrier between me and my expressions. I think they did a really great job. I was really pretty shocked by what they were able to do.”

Along with prosthetics, James also told Entertainment Weekly that she worked with physical trainer Matt Bevan to sculpt her body into Anderson’s physique. “I worked with this amazing trainer, Matt Bevan, who worked with Daisy Ridley as well,” she said. “He worked me so hard and I got really fit. I lost a ton of weight. I’ve put it all back on again though, unfortunately. But I felt really athletic, which I hadn’t done for a long time and there was great confidence that came from that. I feel less self-conscious on a beach now.” She continued, “It was really wonderful to feel like that, to feel so in my own body,” she said. “It was really tough though, but it was rewarding…He would make me do all my work and reading my script on a running machine. And I did boxing with a really cool guy in LA, which I love too, being physically strong like I could literally beat someone up.”

James also told Entertainment Weekly that she would receive a new spray tan each week so her skin tone would match Anderson, who, at the time Pam & Tommy was set, would spend most of her days filming on the beach in California for Baywatch. She would also have additional tan makeup put on to even out the color over her whole body. “I just couldn’t believe how pale I was before,” James said. “I was like, how am I this translucent? I’m so unhealthy. Because I can’t tan, no matter how hard I try. I go freckly and a little brown but not really. So I became very good friends with my spray tanner. We were really up close and personal for that job.”

She also told the magazine about the first time she saw herself in full hair, makeup and wardrobe. “I loved it. It was so wild,” she said. Because of how much she felt like Anderson, she would often use Anderson’s accent on set even if she wasn’t filming. “I used to WhatsApp [call] my friends back home and speak to them about our normal lives but do it in my [Pamela] voice and they were like, holy shit!” James said. “And then I sort of started forgetting what I sounded like because I stayed in the accent the entire time I was here. Only very so often I would start to be British again after drinking a glass of wine. I’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s me. Hello.'” Playing Anderson also affected James’ style off camera as well. “I bought myself a blond wig and I wore it out and about,” she said.”I was going to CVS in my blond wig.” She continued, I still wear my long nails. They stayed.”

