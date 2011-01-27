Lily Donaldson + Julian Louie For ALDO = Perfect Combination

I’ve gotten so used to seeing Jessica Stam’s smiling face in the ALDO ads over the last few seasons, that at first glance, I thought the blonde beauty staring back at me in the Spring 2011 campaign was her! Turns out, Lily Donaldson has taken over as the shoe brand’s newest star, shot by Terry Richardson.

I love Lily, and her bright-red pout juxtaposed with equally bright-red lobsters make for quite the memorable campaign. But the most jaw-dropping things on the page (besides the model’s killer legs) are the Julian Louie for ALDO shoes that debuted at the designer’s Spring 2011 presentation in New York.

The patchwork ikat wedges are at the very top of my spring wish list, since they’re versatile enough for everyday wear, but can still add an on-trend, tribal touch to any look. Be sure to stay tuned for updates on when and where you can purchase these babies I’m definitely going to be on the lookout.