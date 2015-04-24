Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily is (Obviously) Gorgeous in Her First-Ever Fashion Shoot

Lily-Rose Depp made her red carpet debut last week at the Chanel Paris-Salzburg show in New York–and instantly we knew we were looking at a fashion It-girl in the making. Super-famous parents (those would be Johnny Depp and French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis) and genetic blessings aside, the 15-year-old pulled off a Chanel haute couture two-piece and posed with Karl Lagerfeld like it was no biggie. Oh, and there’s that modern, sandy cropped hair.

It turns out Oyster also thinks Depp has some model potential, shooting the teen for her very first fashion editorial. We guess when you’re the daughter of one of the world’s biggest movie stars, it’s only a matter of time before fashion photographers come knocking.

Two pictures were shared to Instagram by Depp and Oyster, but you can see the full shoot online. Clicking through the photos, it’s clear the teen is a total natural in front of the camera, switching among several outfits to pose for photographer Dana Boulos in LA.

Lilly’s feature is published alongside a fun Q&A-style interview, throughout which Depp lists her favorite show as “The Office,” and Opening Ceremony as her favorite fashion store. While she might only be 15, Depp also already had a beauty secret to share: Use blush as eyeshadow. A runway-inspired tip from mom, perhaps?