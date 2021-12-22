Lily Collins’ Net Worth Makes Her Way Wealthier Than ‘Emily in Paris’—Here’s Her Salary

No matter what you think of Emily in Paris, there’s one thing that’s non-negotiable about the Netflix series: It’s making Lily Collins‘ net worth bigger by the day. Like other Netflix leads, Collins is earning an impressive salary for her work with the streaming service.

We’re diving into everything there is to know about Lily Collins’ net worth below, but first, let’s take a quick look at the career moves that got Collins’ net worth to the place it’s at today. Believe it or not, Collins has more modern ties to Europe than her Emily in Paris character, as she was born in South East England in the United Kingdom. Collins’ parents are British musician Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, the former president of the Beverly Hills Women’s Club in California. From the young age of two, Collins was already working in television in the U.K., having appeared on the BBC series, Growing Pains. But soon enough, Collins’ acting career would take her to Los Angeles. The budding star moved to the sunny city with her mother following her parents’ divorce at the age of six.

After moving to L.A. as a child, Collins quickly began to secure a number of notable television and film roles. In 2009, she snagged a handful of appearances on the famous teen drama 90210 before landing her first breakthrough part in the film The Blind Side. Collins played Sandra Bullock’s daughter in the film, which ultimately put her name on the map for lead roles in a series of feature films such as 2011’s Priest, 2012’s Mirror Mirror and romantic comedies like 2012’S Stuck in Love, 2013’s The English Teacher and 2014’s Love, Rosie. While her rom-coms didn’t garner much acclaim, Collins was still able to cement her place in the world of science-fiction and fantasy. Her run as Clary Fray in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones is proof of that. The 2013 film, which was a film adaptation of the first book in author Cassandra Clare’s The Mortal Instruments series, was a clear fan-favorite.

In the late 2010s, Collins began to branch out into more series roles. This includes her 2016 leading role in To the Bone. The film, which focuses on a woman’s experience with anorexia, hit close to home for Collins after having struggled with an eating disorder during her teenage years (the actress opened up about her journey in her 2017 book, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me). Collins also starred in the PBS television adaptation of Les Misérables in 2018, where she played lead Fantine. The following year, the actress starred in the movie Tolkien, in addition to co-starring with Zac Efron in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a drama focused on the story of serial killer Ted Bundy. Collins, for her part, played Bundy’s long-time girlfriend.

By 2020, Collins landed her most-talked-about role to date as the title character in Netflix’s Emily in Paris. Of course, all that talk must mean that Lily Collins’ net worth is also worth some discussion. So, without any further ado, let’s get into how much Collins makes from Emily in Paris and more.

What is Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris salary?

Netflix’s Emily in Paris premiered on the streaming service in October 2020. The series—which stars Lily Collins as a 20-something American who moves to Paris for a job opportunity despite not speaking a lick of French—became a quick hit on the streaming platform. However, if you ask some viewers, it wasn’t always for the right reasons. Many critics of the show took issue with the way that Emily in Paris proliferated stereotypes and cliches about Paris and its residents, along with the highly privileged lifestyle that it seemingly promoted. But did this impact Lily Collins’ net worth?

Evidently, no; but that doesn’t mean that Collins and her Emily in Paris cast were immune to the criticism. Following the backlash to Emily in Paris season one, Collins took the high road when it came to audience complaints. “As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift; you’re being allowed to improve,” she told Vogue Arabia in 2020. Co-star Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel on the series, also responded to the backlash. The star somewhat agreed with critics, saying, “I think they’re right, in a way. We’re portraying cliches and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris. Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighborhoods. A lifetime wouldn’t be enough to know everything that’s going on in Paris.”

Meanwhile, Emily in Paris producer Darren Star told The Hollywood Reporter that he was “not sorry for looking at Paris through a glamorous lens.” He explained, “The first thing she is seeing is the clichés because it’s from her point of view. I wanted to do a show that celebrated that part of Paris.”

Ahead of the series’ second season, which premiered December 22, 2021, Collins doubled down on her response to the backlash in an interview with Glamour. “We never represented it as anything other than what it was going to be,” Collins told the magazine in her December 2021 profile with the publication. “And we didn’t know the world would be in the state that it was in when it came out. People said they were laughing and smiling for the first time in a long time, that it reminded them of what fun felt like and that we were able to offer some escapism and romanticism and travel. I was so proud of that. I did not expect it to all of a sudden be something that people were upset [about].”

That said, Collins and the Emily in Paris team were dedicated to resolving some of the issues of the first season. “I was really passionate about including [more] women, people of color, and also sexual orientation, to really show more of what the world is, and be a part of the Emily family,” Collins noted. “If there’s ever an opportunity to be better, do better, and have more representation and inclusion, you should run with it.”

Clearly, the decisions paid off for Collins—whether or not fans love the results. While Netflix has yet to publicly reveal Collins’ Emily in Paris salary, Cosmopolitan estimates that the star earns around $300,000 per episode of Emily in Paris. At 10 episodes per season, that puts Collins’ Emily in Paris salary at around $3 million. Not too shabby for a show that has fans torn!

What is Lily Collins’ net worth in 2021?

Now that we know how much Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris salary is today, you’re probably wondering how much she’s worth overall. Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Lily Collins’ net worth is $25 million as of 2021. All in all, Collins has earned this impressive net worth thanks to her many film and television roles throughout the years. Obviously, it pays to be in the biz from an early age!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.