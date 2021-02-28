Lily Collins’ Relationship With Her Fiancé Is More Romantic Than ‘Emily in Paris’

Since her engagement, fans have wanted to know more about Lily Collins’ soon-to-be husband, Charlie McDowell. Collins, stars in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, confirmed her engagement to McDowell in September 2020 with an Instagram post of her showing off her ring after McDowell proposed to her during a road trip in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together..” she captioned a picture of her kissing her fiancé. In an interview with Extra in December 2020, Collins opened up about what the engagement meant to her. “I don’t know how used to it you get,” she said. “I never would ever wear a ring on that finger. It wasn’t like I was superstitious, I was just like, ‘I’m saving that finger.’ Even in photoshoots, I’d be like, ‘No, no, no …’ I was always saving it, so now it’s like, ‘Oh, right, like, it has its place, it’s finally found the right ring to put on.’ ”

In an interview with Byrdie in November 2020, Collins revealed why McDowell proposed to her during a road trip, which was a tradition they started during the current health crisis. “You’re literally breathing in clean air,” she said. “You’re not feeling at a loss of creativity and you’re doing things with your hands and getting outside and building fires, and feeling really at peace in a time when there’s just been so much darkness.”

Collins revealed that McDowell proposed to her while they were on the road between Sedona and Santa Fe. She described the proposal as “a surreal moment that you just replay over and over in your head.” Though their engagement came after only one year, Collins confessed that she knew immediately McDowell was The One. “All my friends joked with me at first,” she said. “They’re like, ‘How can you know’ I’m like, ‘I know. I just know.’”

So who is Lily Collins’ soon-to-be husband Charlie McDowell? Ahead is what we know about her fiancé.

How did Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell meet?

It’s reported that Collins and McDowell started dating in July 2019, about a year before their engagement. Collins went Instagram official with him in August 2019. The exact date they met isn’t known as Collins has talked about how she likes to keep her romantic life private after growing up with a famous father, singer Phil Collins.

However, in an interview with Live With Kelly & Ryan in October 2020, Collins did reveal that she had an instant connection with McDowell and knew she wanted to be his wife from the moment she met him. “I knew the second that I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day, so it was just a matter of when, really,” she said.

What is Charlie McDowell’s job?

McDowell, who is the son of actor Malcom McDowell and actress Mary Steenburgen, is a director and writer. He’s directed films such as The One I Love and The Discovery. He is also the director of the upcoming film, Gilded Rage, which stars Bill Skarsgård, Christoph Waltz as well as Collins. Collins also isn’t McDowell’s first famous relationship. He’s previously been linked to actresses like Rooney Mara and Emilia Clarke.