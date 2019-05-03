Lily Collins’ ‘Extremely Wicked’ Experience Involved the Ghosts of Ted Bundy’s Victims

Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile begins streaming today and honestly, we can’t even. The film stars Zac Efron as the infamous serial killer, Ted Bundy and Lily Collins as Bundy’s girlfriend, Liz Kendall. Since the subject matter is so difficult, filming the movie was not a cakewalk for Collins or Efron. In fact, Lily Collins saw ghosts during Extremely Wicked. The actress believes the ghosts of Ted Bundy’s victims haunted her. Seriously we would be UNABLE.

Collins’ first clue that something was amiss happened when she first began shooting the movie. Apparently, she kept waking up at 3:05 a.m on the dot–which is super abnormal when it comes to her routine. The Tolkein actress told The Guardian, “I would go downstairs and have a cup of tea, trying to figure out why I had woken up again. I started being woken up by flashes of images, like the aftermath of a struggle.”

Like any modern 21st century woman –Collins asked the universe aka Google about the alarming wakeup calls. She explained, “I discovered that 3am is the time when the veil between the realms is the thinnest and one can be visited.” The Guardian goes on to report that the actress started to believe that Bundy’s victims were trying to contact her.

Though we’re absolutely terrified just writing about this –Lils is clearly way more badass then we are because she wasn’t even scared! She explained, “I didn’t feel scared – I felt supported. I felt like people were saying: ‘We’re here listening. We’re here to support. Thank you for telling the story.’”

We can’t imagine just how overwhelming a role like this would be for any actor. Luckily, in addition to her new ghostly friends–Collins also had the support of Elizabeth Kloepfer –the real-life woman that she portrays in the film. Lily revealed,

I don’t know if she’s going to see the movie because it’s difficult, but within the filming process, she came on set and she was a positive light on-set. You wouldn’t expect that with what happened. She gave us her support. She’s really lovely.

It looks like Collins ended the film in a much more uplifting not then Zac Efron –the typically cheerful actor told Daily Mail, “I’ve never played a role in which I really have to separate myself from when I go home at night, and it was almost impossible. I’d like to say that I did it successfully but I couldn’t.”

So… yeah —Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is a hard no for us –but it’s on Netflix now if you’re brave enough to dive in.