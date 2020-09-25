Lily Collins Is Engaged to Director Charlie McDowell & Her Ring Is Massive

Congratulations are in order! Lily Collins is engaged to Charlie McDowell. The Emily in Paris star announced her engagement on Friday, September 25, with an Instagram posting off her massive diamond ring. The post featured several photos of Collins and McDowell in the desert as he popped the question.

“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together…” Collins wrote in the caption.

The Mirror, Mirror star and the director were first linked in 2019. The couple confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post in August 2019. “Always got your back…” she captioned a photo of her in Paris, resting her head on her soon-to-be husband’s back. It’s unclear how Collins and McDowell met, but according to IMDb, she’s starring in his upcoming movie, Gilded Rage.

Both McDowell and Collins also have famous parents in common. Collins’s father is singer Phil Collins, while McDowell is the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and the stepson of actor Ted Danson. In an interview with The Talk in 2017, Collins opened up about how she’s “attracted” to creative people thanks to her parents.

“I find that I’m really attracted to mysterious creatives, and I love people that are able to put their emotions out there for not just the world to see, but just that are giving of their emotions, but a little bit mysterious and elusive as well,” she said at the time.. “And my mom is such a strong independent strong-willed woman and she always taught me to accept my worth for how I viewed myself and female empowerment, and it’s OK to be independent and also need someone at the same time. I kinda get to be both.”

Collins—who has been linked to stars like Zac Efron, Taylor Lautner, Noah Centineo, Nick Jonas and Jamie Campbell Bower—also opened up about her love life in a 2018 interview with Glamour. “I’ve been ghosted more times than I care to admit,” she said at the time. “I would prefer people to be honest with me, as I live like that. I don’t think it will be something I can ever figure out. The good thing is that we all have the same issues.”