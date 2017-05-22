Lily Collins With Curly Hair and Bangs at Cannes Is Everything

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Lily Collins with curly hair is everything. [Teen Vogue]

The Fyre Festival is now under FBI investigation for fraud. [The Cut]

Ruby Rose doesn’t want to be in the middle of the Taylor Swift-Katy Perry feud. [Refinery29]

Beyonce wore henna to her “Carter Push Party”—a.k.a., her shower. [Cosmo]

Shocking to exactly nobody, LuLuRoe consultants are staging a coup. [Racked]

What is Slack doing to the workplace? [NY Mag]

In case you missed it, Pippa Middleton‘s wedding dress was couture Giles Deacon. [Fashionista]