Lily Allen’s New Album is Released Today

Everyone’s been dealt a line when it comes to being dumped… “I’m just not ready for a relationship right now…”, “I’m scared of commitment…,” “I still have feelings for my ex…,” “I have a secret family that I now need to tend to…” But I don’t think anyone has been so bold as to say what they really feel the way Lily Allen does, “It’s Not Me, It’s You.” God she’s so cool…

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Lily Allen is releasing her sophomore album titled, “It’s Not Me, It’s You.” In conjunction with her highly anticipated album release, Allen is planning three (not so) secret shows in New York, Tokyo and London through MySpace as a part of their Secret Shows series. Members receive special access to the show only if they friend the Secret Show’s profile; it’s all very Gossip Girl if Gossip Girl was a real person. Tonight, lucky members can see Allen perform at Bowery Ballroom in New York.

Allen’s persona and now the lighthearted melodies found on, “It’s Not Me, It’s You,” detract from the heartfelt and mature themes Allen embeds into her lyrics. Touching upon her development and maturity in the spotlight of fast fame and the paparazzi, Allen is surprisingly insightful but her hooks and hot beats keep the album from being too much of a Debbie Downer.

I don’t need to reiterate to you how big of a style inspiration Lily Allen is to the unabashed and edgy. From her pink hair to her adorable and bright frocks to her flashy jewelry , Allen is definitely boosting herself as a style icon. Pick up this pair of bamboo gold hoop earrings from Girl Props to follow in Allen’s footsteps. Interestingly enough, these earrings will actually cost you twice as much as Allen’s album which is on sale today or the unheard of price of $3.99 until February 16th to help promote her upcoming tour dates and MySpace Secret Show series. (Buy them both and you’re still spending less than you would on a full price album.)

Rock these earrings and have a blast at the show tonight! If you can’t make it to one of Allen’s secret shows, pick up a copy of, “It’s Not Me, It’s You” either for yourself or to share with your Valentine.