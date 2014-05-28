StyleCaster
Share

Lily Allen Posts Topless Instagram Video Wearing Nothing But Spanx

What's hot
StyleCaster

Lily Allen Posts Topless Instagram Video Wearing Nothing But Spanx

by

What better way to kick off a Wednesday than by seeing how unabashedly, um, unabashed celebrities are. British songstress Lily Allen—known for her odd antics and general IDGAF personality—posted a topless Instagram video of herself wearing nothing but an enormous pair of Spanx while dancing around to Drake‘s “Started at the Bottom.”

The 29-year-old mother of two captioned the video—which was taken in her dressing room as she was getting ready for a concert in Brussels—”cool mum #drakespanxdance.”  We’re not sure how cool her kids will think it is that her mom posted a public topless video to 430,000 followers, but hey, whatever works.

MORE: The 20 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

The singer—who earlier this month released a new album “Sheezuz” that’s a huge hit in the U.K.—also posted another Instagram video of herself dancing, but this time she was clothed in a glittering dress, rocking out to Beyonce‘s Yonce/Partition.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share