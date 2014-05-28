Lily Allen Posts Topless Instagram Video Wearing Nothing But Spanx

What better way to kick off a Wednesday than by seeing how unabashedly, um, unabashed celebrities are. British songstress Lily Allen—known for her odd antics and general IDGAF personality—posted a topless Instagram video of herself wearing nothing but an enormous pair of Spanx while dancing around to Drake‘s “Started at the Bottom.”

The 29-year-old mother of two captioned the video—which was taken in her dressing room as she was getting ready for a concert in Brussels—”cool mum #drakespanxdance.” We’re not sure how cool her kids will think it is that her mom posted a public topless video to 430,000 followers, but hey, whatever works.

The singer—who earlier this month released a new album “Sheezuz” that’s a huge hit in the U.K.—also posted another Instagram video of herself dancing, but this time she was clothed in a glittering dress, rocking out to Beyonce‘s Yonce/Partition.