Lily Allen: ‘Smile’ and More Performed at Chanel Show

Color me still shocked that Karl Lagerfeld is such a big Lily Allen fan; such a fan that she performed at the farmer-chic Chanel show in Paris. We love the Brit girl, too, but this is coming from someone who claims he doesn’t know who Heidi Klum is. Even more shocking is she played her set mid-show…something normally unheard of, as it tends to draw attention from the clothes. Other things that potentially distracted from the fashion; a Chanel barn…Chanel hay…Chanel farm baskets.

Singing her hit “Not Fair,” Allen was decked out in Chanel silver and sequins, and with her real-life person curves and body type, she totally made us smile.

Both Karl and Lily gave a much more fashionable meaning to the term “a roll in the hay…”