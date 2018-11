Lily Allen released the music video for her song “22” off her album “It’s Not Me, It’s You.”

The video features a bunch of hot messes girls in the bathroom of a night club or sorority house or something. Cutting between the characters “Severe Bob Lily Allen” and “Disheveled Lily Allen,” the video mirrors the story conveyed in the lyrics of the song.

Lily Allen’s album, “It’s Not Me, It’s You,” is available now.