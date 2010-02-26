Lily Allen Quits Music, Opens Vintage Shop

Lily Allen has confirmed that she is officially retiring from the music industry — she’ll be playing her last performance at the O2 on March 7. Instead of singing, Allen will be switching her focus to fashion; the British popstar will be opening an England-based vintage shop with sister, Sarah Owen, called Lucy In Disguise.

We love the idea of Allen opening a vintage shop, but were not quite sure why its entirely necessary for her to quit music in order to do so. If she is in fact retiring, we can only assume its because she really wants to give the fashion business a serious shot — and from the sound of things, Allens new store has all the makings of success.

The shop will operate under the guidance of Wayne and Gerardine Hemingway, whove already had massive success in the vintage market. As for why Allen decided to target vintage, she says, The thing I love about vintage is that its all incredibly well made, like Chanel — it lasts forever. We couldnt agree more!

For all you Lily Allen music fans out there, dont worry. We have a hunch that Allen hasnt completely removed herself from the music industry for good. Remember when Jay-Z proclaimed his retirement and then came out with his strongest album yet just months later? Well, we’re sensing the same kind of trend.

To me, the idea of music and fashion being separate is just not possible, Allen said. In fact, the singer (no more?) is already proof of this, having previously dipped her toes in luxury fashion as the face of Chanel’s ad campaign last year.

Allen hopes that Lucy in Disguise will be an education as well, teaching customers theres more than mass-produced rubbish. If the vintage shop is an education, then all we can say is that were more than ready to learn.

