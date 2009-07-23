Lily Allen, Panda, or Playboy Bunny?

Lily Allen’s been somewhat off-the-radar lately, but this editorial from i-D magazine leaves us wanting more of the pug-nosed British pop star. Allen looks by turns cutesy, sassy, and sexy in the spread. We’re digging her cropped ‘do (and even the panda outfit). By the end of the piece she takes off her top, donning high-waisted tights and lace bunny ears. “I like sex, not so keen on drugs anymore, fame is something that confuses me,” Allen says. Love. It.

