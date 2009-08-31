Lily Allen on Elle UK’s October Issue

ELLE UK just seems to be begging for trouble this fall–first with their notorious September issue Lindsay Lohan debacle, and now they’ve gone and implemented fellow bad-girl Lily Allen as the October issue’s cover girl. Lily Allen is a bit of a hot mess right now– she knows, we know it, and the editors at Elle UK know it– styling her in a haphazard rock-star fashion. Allen is actually one of eleven cover subjects, though her Debbie Harris/Kate Moss-inspired visage will be the one eyeing us from the newsstands. Another October cover features London mayor Boris Johnson, and other limited edition covers will feature artwork by the likes of Paul Smith and Pete Doherty.

Bedecked as a platinum blond, blinking back disco-ball eyeshadow and smoky lashes, and poured into a skin-tight, shiny dress with scaly black lace cut-outs, Allen is a fitting cover subject for an issue showcasing 25 years of London Fashion Week. She wears iconic British designers: Burberry, Preen, Giles and Louise Goldin who all customized looks for the shoot. This cover makes us think that we should all inject a little rock-star into our wardrobes. Get Lily’s rockin’ look for yourself at StyleCaster shop:

This Elise Overland black leather dress is one-half classic, one-half bad-ass.

Fun, sexy, and sparkly: this Jay Godfrey dress is made for good girls gone bad.

And this eerie creation from Staerk is possibly the coolest dress ever.

And not that we can see what phenomenal shoes they’ve put on Lily, but we can imagine they’re something like this:

Or maybe the editors went for a more hipster look with these Stephanie Verdino oxfords, or all-out sexy in DKNY snakeskin pumps.