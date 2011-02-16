Lily Allen Back to Brown

After a couple of weeks of playing around with hair colors, Lily Allen is finally back to her brown locks. The “Smile” singer rocked two different blonde wigs last week, one long and one short, and hit the Glastonbury festival at the end of the week in bright purple hair! Wearing the same flower embroidered tunic she chose for dinner at Nobu last week, Lily was back to her old self in splatter print leggings, a sequin vest and her trademark brown blunt bangs. As much as we like a little change, we hope Lily’s done wigging out.