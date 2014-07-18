The Two Surprising Things Model Lily Aldridge Does to Boost Her Sex Appeal

Welcome to StyleCaster’s Summer of Sex! For the next few months, we’ll be bringing you scintillating content about—you guessed it—all things related to our favorite three-letter word. A few things to expect: Answers to pressing questions you always wanted to know but were too afraid to ask, ways to boost your own sex appeal, what being sexy means to various people, and lots and lots of eye candy. And that’s just the beginning. Brace yourselves, people: It’s going to be one hot summer.



If there’s one woman who’s mastered the ultimate sexy summer look, it’s model Lily Aldridge (ahem, Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover!). From the red carpet to the street, she pulls off flawless looks that scream “I woke up like this.” In the interest of learning how we can get Lily’s sultry look, we asked the Victoria’s Secret Angel what things she does to boost her sex appeal.

“A nice tan always makes you feel very sexy, its my key if I’m not feeling good,” she said. The model spends her summers splashing in the water and enjoying some R&R in the sand. “Lying on the beach is definitely the way to go, though a spray tan can help,” she continued.

As far as her bombshell hair, Aldridge has a system that literally any of us can pull off. “I like to do my hair the night before and then sleep on it. That way the next day it looks more relaxed and really sexy.”

Now that you know how this beauty manages to look sexy, here’s a key piece dating advice for all the single girls out there: “Never settle! And when you do find Mr. Right, make sure he’s a good man.” Go get ’em ladies.