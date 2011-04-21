Lily Aldridge Bride To Be, Models New Victoria’s Secret Line

Everyone at the Victoria’s Secret bridal line launch yesterday was abuzz over Lily Aldridge’s announcement that she’s getting her wedding dress made. Between Kates Moss and Middleton, bridal gowns are the thing to talk about, thereby taking over anything Galliano, Roitfeld or Glee related.

Of all the Angels, though, Lily is the lady to rep VS’s official foray into bridal lingerie, filed under the cute moniker, Sexy Little Bride Collection. Her long walk down the aisle to wed Kings of Leon band member, Caleb Followill is imminent.

Check out the behind the scenes video of Lily showing off the new collection’s corsets, shapewear and baby doll looks in white and light blue as she talks getting married and the truly important thing to wear at your wedding something a little sexy under that white gown.