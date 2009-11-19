Lilly Pulitzer Goes Coral Crazy

Object Of Desire

Lilly Pulitzer coral me crazy necklace, $48, at lillypulitzer.com

Reason #1

Get the trend with this Resort 2010-inspired cute gold coral necklace. It’s the perfect accessory to bring along on all of your holiday vacations, wherever you are headed.

Reason #2

The shorter chain makes the necklace a good layering piece or just wear it by itself; either way you’ll look great. Still looking for more holiday gift ideas? The Coral Me Crazy necklace is great for any of the girls in your family.

Reason #3

In the spirit of giving back, this necklace is part of Sea Web’s Too Precious to Wear campaign, which benefits coral conservation. This necklace brings out the beauty of coral without damaging the natural resource.