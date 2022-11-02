Meghan Just Revealed Lillibet Is Already Walking—She Took Her ‘1st Step’ to ‘Keep Up With’ Archie

Growing up! Meghan revealed that Lilibet is walking. The youngest Sussex is already making moves after her first birthday, and her parents are very proud!

In an episode of her weekly Spotify Podcast Archetypes, Meghan talked to fellow mothers Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay about the effects of the Bad Wife/Good Mom and Good Wife/Bad Mom roles. Pamela asked her about the Sussex household when Meghan revealed that Lilibet “just started walking.” In regards to how she’s parenting, she responded that she’s in “the thick of it. Toddling.”

For the Sussexes’ morning routine, Meghan lays down every step that they do after they all wake up. “You know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them always up with Lily. Get her downstairs. Then a half hour later, Archie’s up,” she recalls. “Start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up, while I have her getting her a little nibble. My husband’s helping me get him downstairs, and it’s — I make breakfast for all three of them. It’s very important to me. I love doing it.”

Harry also revealed to People in April that Lilibet took her first steps to compete with her brother Archie. “Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago!” he said while promoting the Invictus Games. “Proud papa, here.”

Later in the podcast, Meghan revealed the kind of world she wants for her daughter. “I see the world differently through how she is going to see the world and how she is going to look at certain women as role models,” she said. “I want her to understand that it is not just a box you have to fit into, but you get to be a full-fledged, interesting, curious, kind, strong, all the things, human being. But you also get to be a woman with a voice. And you have such a strong voice that I think, for so many women, it’s just liberating – because when you speak freely and truly, it gives people permission to feel that they can do the same.”

Lilibet spent her first birthday in her father’s home country during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The pair celebrated their daughter’s first birthday on June 4, 2022, at the couple’s residence at Frogmore Cottage with an intimate garden party. A source told The Sun that the party was “lovely” and “had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party.” The source continued, “the idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished.” The source also revealed that a top contender for Lilibet’s gift wishlist was a “£75 ($95 in US Dollars) pink Volkswagen Beetle ride-on toy.”

