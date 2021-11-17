Meghan Just Revealed That Lilibet Is Teething—Here’s What Her Daughter With Harry Is Like Now

Time flies. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet is teething, and it hasn’t been easy for her royal parents.

The Duchess of Sussex confirmed in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 17, 2021, that her 5-month-old daughter has started teething and she would do “anything to relieve that” pain for her. Ellen then joked, “Tequila, anything,” to which Meghan responded, “That’s Auntie Ellen for you.” Ellen then quipped, “That’s why I don’t have kids.”

Meghan—who lives in Montecito, California, with Harry, Lilibet and their son, Archie—also told Ellen that the foursome are all “very happy” there. Though Harry and Meghan haven’t shared a full photo of Lilibet, a partial shot of their baby daughter could be seen in a video for Meghan’s 40th birthday in August 2021. At an event that same month, Meghan opened up about what it’s like to now be a mom of two. “Two is definitely a juggle,” she said. “She’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy. [We’ve] been very lucky so far.”

In a letter to the U.S. Congress in support of paid parental leave in October 2021, Meghan opened up about how she and Harry were both “overjoyed” and “overwhelmed” by Lilibet’s birth. “We weren’t confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work,” she wrote. We knew we could take her home and in that vital (and sacred) stage, devote any and everything to our kids and to our family. We knew that by doing so we wouldn’t have to make impossible choices about childcare, work and medical care that so many have to make every single day.”

As for Archie, a source told Us Weekly in June 2021 that Harry and Meghan’s son, who is two years older than Lilibet, has been the best big brother to his younger sister. “Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses. He’s held her with the help of his parents. He is such a kind, loving child and there aren’t any jealousy issues,” the insider said.

A source also told Us Weekly in June 2021 that Lilibet is the “perfect” mix of both Meghan and Harry looks-wise. “Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” the insider said. “They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”

Lilibet, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Friday, June 4, 2021. Meghan and Harry confirmed her birth in a statement on June 6. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement read. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

Lilibet—who joined Meghan and Harry’s son, Archie Harrison—is named after both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and late mother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

