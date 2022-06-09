Here’s If Lili Met Her Cousins After William & Kate Made ‘No Effort’ to Introduce Them

With her UK debut, every Royal Family fan has this question on their mind. Did Lilibet meet Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids?

Royal experts are saying that they probably did not. According to Royal expert Christopher Andersen to Us Weekly on June 9, 2022, the Royal family still has ongoing feuds and did not make any efforts to talk to one another during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. “William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili],” Anderson noted that there was “a lot of tension” between Prince Harry and Prince William. “As far as I know, nobody believes they spoke [to one another].”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 2, 2022. It also marks Lilibet’s first time in her father’s home country after her parents stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. Lilibet met her namesake, Queen Elizabeth II, during a private lunch after the Trooping of the Colour. Harry and Meghan’s daughter also had a birthday party at her parent’s residence in Frogmore Cottage on June 5, 2022. William and Kate did not make an appearance at their niece’s birthday party due to prior commitments in Wales for another Jubilee celebration.

At the National Service of Thanksgiving ceremony on the morning of June 3, 2022, Harry and Meghan were sat on the second row of the cathedral on the opposite side of the Duke of Sussex’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, were seated in the front. Cameras also captured their father Prince Charles ignoring his youngest son and his wife while he warmly greeted William and Kate, who also didn’t talk to Harry and Meghan as they took their seats. The Sussexes were also booed as they were leaving St. Paul’s cathedral.

During William and Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte’s birthday, reports emerged of the brothers’ children bonding through FaceTime and WhatsApp. Insiders said that William’s kids “are extremely fond” of Harry adding that the Duke of Sussex loves his nieces and nephews “very much.” The source continued, “Charlotte will send everyone in the family thoughtful gifts and cards, and at the very least they’ll call as a family to sing happy birthdays and so on.”

