Here’s How Lilibet Is Affecting Harry & Meghan’s ‘War’ With the Royals After Their Interview ‘Backlash’

A new leaf. Lilibet has had a positive effect on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the British royal family, but that doesn’t mean that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ready to end their feud for good.

“It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 10. “All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace.”

Harry and Meghan—who also share 2-year-old son Archie Harrison—welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4. They confirmed her birth on June 6. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement at the time. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

In the statement, Harry and Meghan confirmed that Lilibet is named after Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (whose family nickname is “Lilibet”), and late mother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Harry and Meghan also added, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Harry and Meghan have been in a feud with the royals since they stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in 2020 to move to North America. The couple have since relocated to Montecito, a neighborhood in Santa Barbara, California, where they live with their two children. In March, Harry and Meghan’s drama with the royals went public when they were interviewed about their experience for a CBS special with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, Meghan accused the royal family if “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry. The accusation came after Oprah asked Meghan how she thinks the royals feel about her and Harry’s tell-all interview. “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she said. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”

A source told Us Weekly in May that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, “may never forgive” his son for slamming the royals in such a public way. Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, disagrees. “With the way things are going, Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with Elizabeth,” the source said at the time. “She feels that he’s putting his pride before the best interest of the monarchy. She has enough on her plate dealing with the loss of her husband. It’s drama she can do without.”

