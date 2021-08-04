Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday.

Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday.

“Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s mobilizing into the workforce,” she said. “Over two million women in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID.” Among those who have committed to Meghan’s initiative are singer Adele, poet Amanda Gorman, fashion designer Stella McCartney, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Before Meghan’s announcement, however, she had Melissa guess what special plans she had for her birthday. “It’s my 40th birthday and I’ve got an idea,” Meghan told Melissa, to which Melissa responded, “I know what it is. My first guess is it’s another photo shoot where you’re under a tree looking very peaceful.” Meghan joked back, “Peaceful under a tree is me every day.”

Melissa then asked Meghan if her birthday plan was for a Suits reunion, referencing the USA Network show the Duchess of Sussex starred in from seasons 1 through 7. “Are you finally going to do a Suits reunion?” Melissa asked, to which Meghan responded, “OK, I love Suits but why would I do a Suits reunion for my birthday?”

The video was a fun way for Meghan to announce her new initiative, but it also included a peek at the Montecito home she shares with Harry—and three photos of Lilibet. In one part of the video, a three-picture frame could be seen on Meghan’s desk, which featured three black-and-white photos of Lilibet, Meghan and Harry’s second child whom they welcomed in June.

According to Page Six, which confirmed that the photos are of Lilibet, the first picture is a family shot of Meghan, Harry, Lilibet and their 2-year-old son Archie. The center picture is a shot of Harry kissing Lilibet, who is wrapped in a blanket. The last picture is a shot of Meghan hugging Archie. (See the photos here or in the video below.)

Lilibet—who is eighth in the British royal family’s line of succession—was born on June 4, 2021 in California, according to her birth certificate. Lilibet, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, is a dual citizen of both the United Kingdom and the United States, according to Us Weekly.

A source told Us Weekly in June that Lilibet looks like the perfect mix of both Harry and Meghan. “Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” the insider said. “They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”

In a statement at the time of Lilibet’s birth, Meghan and Harry confirmed that their daughter is named after both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” a representative for the couple said in a statement. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

