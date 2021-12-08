Lili Is a ‘Sweet’ Baby—Here’s What Harry & Meghan Think of Her Personality After 6 Months

Now that she’s six months old, Lilibet’s personality is really beginning to take shape! According to a new report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby girl has a really “sweet” disposition—and her family can’t seem to get enough of it.

Baby Lilibet—who lives in Montecito, California with her mom, dad and big brother Archie—is already hitting “exciting milestones” for her age. Of course, this includes her blossoming personality: “She’s such a sweet-natured baby and a real joy to be around,” a source told Us Weekly in a report published on December 7, 2021. “They’re keeping a note of all her new exciting milestones,” the insider adds of proud parents Meghan and Harry. “It’s amazing how quickly she’s growing.”

The source went on to note that the Sussexes, who moved to the United States in April 2021 following their royal exit, “feel so fortunate to be in the position they’re in today.” The insider explained, “They don’t take anything for granted and are planning to do something to help others over the holidays — to give back!”

Meghan and Harry have yet to release an official photo of Lilibet (although fans caught a brief glimpse of her as a newborn in one of mom Meghan’s videos), but back in June 2021, a source told Us Weekly that Lilibet is the “perfect” mix of both Meghan and Harry in terms of her looks. “Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” the insider said at the time. “They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”

Lilibet, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Friday, June 4, 2021. Meghan and Harry confirmed her birth in a statement on June 6. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement read. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

Lilibet is named after both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

