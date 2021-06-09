Does Baby Lilibet Look More Like Harry or Meghan? We Finally Know the Answer

Since her birth, royal followers have wondered whether baby Lilibet looks more like Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. Well, almost a week after her birth, we finally have the answer.

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 9, that Lilibet, whose nickname is Lili, doesn’t resemble one parent more than the other but is the perfect mix of both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” the insider said. “They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”

Lilibet, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Friday, June 4, 2021. Meghan and Harry confirmed her birth in a statement on June 6. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement read. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

Lilibet—who joins Meghan and Harry’s son, Archie Harrison—is named after both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and late mother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Harry and Meghan also added, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Lilibet’s nickname, Lili, is also a nod to Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, who used to call her daughter, “Flower,” when she was younger, according to a past post on Meghan’s blog, The Tig. Diana’s former voice coach, Stewart Pearce, told Us Weekly on Monday, June 7, that the late People’s Princess would be “thrilled” to know that Harry named his daughter after her. “As Diana was the personification of love and the exemplar of unconditional love, she would have been so excited by the babe and her beautiful names,” Pearce said.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

