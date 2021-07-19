Meghan Markle Is Returning to the UK For the 1st Time in 2 Years—Here’s the Special Reason Why

The Duchess of Sussex may be headed back to the United Kingdom for the first time since her royal exit for her daughter Lilibet Diana‘s christening. Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, reportedly made these “intentions clear” during his latest visit to the UK, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry, 36, visited London recently alongside his brother, Prince William, to attend a tribute ceremony in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales’ statue unveiling, which took place on July 1, marked the first time the Duke of Sussex reunited with his brother since the pair attended their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. Prior to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, Harry and William had not seen each other in person for just over a year after the Sussexes’ move to Montecito, California. Meghan, meanwhile, has yet to return to the UK following her and Harry’s royal exit—but that’s most likely about to change.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail following the Duke of Sussex’s latest trip to the UK, during his visit, “Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened in Windsor, just like her brother.” The insider noted that Meghan and Harry “are happy to wait until circumstances allow.”

Currently, visitors from the United States are subject to certain travel requirements which may prevent UK nationals holding a US visa (such as Prince Harry) from returning to the US if restrictions are in place upon re-entry. So, the matter of when Lilibet’s christening may take place remains unclear. But when it does, it’s likely that it will be a private event, not unlike Lili’s older brother Archie’s christening which took place at Windsor Castle in July 2019, two months after his birth in May 2019.

The Sussexes and the royal family shared the news of Archie’s christening with a family photo and announcement at the time, which read, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”